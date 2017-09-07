 »   »   » WOW! This Malayalam Actress Roped In For Queen Remake?

Reportedly, Bollywood movie Queen, which featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role is all set to get remade in the South Indian languages.

If reports are to be believed, the film will be remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and each version will have different actresses. Coming to the Malayalam version, a popular actress has been approached for the movie.

Certain reports are doing the rounds that Malayalam actress Manjima Mohan will be the one who will be essaying the leading lady in the remake, originally done by Kangana Ranaut in Hindi.

Reportedly, film-maker Neelakanta, who will helm the Telugu version of the film, will be directing the Malayalam version, as well.

Meanwhile, Manjima Mohan, who established her presence in Mollywood as a child artist, went on to make her debut as the leading lady in the film Oru Vadakkan Selfie, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015.

Importantly, Manjima Mohan has also made a mark in the Tamil & Telugu film industries. Her films Acham Yenbadha Madamaiyada and its Telugu version Saahasam Swasaga Sagippo, went on to become big hits at the box office.