 »   »   » This's How Dileep Spent His Parole Time!

Dileep, the actor who has been in judicial custody for about two months now, finally came home and met his family today (September 6). The Angamaly Court had granted a special parole for Dileep to perform the rites of his father, on his remembrance day.

The actor, who has been arrested in connection with the actress attack case, was remanded in judicial custody on July 11. The court had rejected Dileep's bail plea multiple times, stating that the pieces of evidence provided by the police investigation team are strong and totally valid.

Even though Dileep was granted with a 2-hour-parole, the actor was not allowed to use the mobile phone or talk to anyone except his family members (especially the media professionals) during the time period.

