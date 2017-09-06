 »   »   » This's How Dileep Spent His Parole Time!

Dileep, the actor who has been in judicial custody for about two months now, finally came home and met his family today (September 6). The Angamaly Court had granted a special parole for Dileep to perform the rites of his father, on his remembrance day.
The actor, who has been arrested in connection with the actress attack case, was remanded in judicial custody on July 11. The court had rejected Dileep's bail plea multiple times, stating that the pieces of evidence provided by the police investigation team are strong and totally valid.
Even though Dileep was granted with a 2-hour-parole, the actor was not allowed to use the mobile phone or talk to anyone except his family members (especially the media professionals) during the time period.
Scroll down to know how Dileep spend his parole time....
Back Home
Dileep visited his home after a long gap of almost 2 months. The actor reached his house, which is about 1.5 km away from the jail, by 8 AM.
Preparations For The Ritual
The actor was allowed to spend some quality time with the family members inside the house. Dileep later prepared for the rituals along with brother Anoop.
Family Breakfast
Later, the actor had breakfast from home, with mother Sarojam, daughter Meenakshi, and wife Kavya Madhavan. Dileep remained strong during the parole time, while his family members turned emotional.
Back To Jail
The actor was taken back to the jail by 9.45 AM, after spending some more time in his home 'Padmasarovaram'. Dileep, who was supposed to reach back at 10 AM, reached the jail 10 minutes early.