 »   »   » This's Why Prithviraj Walked Out Of Manju Warrier's Aami!

Prithviraj, the young actor is on a signing spree, and has a handful of highly promising projects in his kitty. Recently, Prithviraj walked out of the highly anticipated upcoming Manju Warrier movie Aami, to the much shock of the audiences.

However, the sources close to the actor has finally revealed the reason behind his sudden decision. Reportedly, Prithviraj decided to opt out of Aami, as he was unable to allot enough dates for the project, which is directed by Kamal.



As per the updates, the role which was written for Prithviraj in the movie, is an extended cameo. Unlike the other characters of the Kamala Surayya biopic, this role is totally fictuious. Reportedly, the team has went on to rope in Tovino Thomas as the new face for the role.



Reportedly, Prithviraj was unable to provide time for Aami due to the delay in the shooting schedules of his upcoming films My Story and Ranam. The actor is currently in the USA for the shooting of Ranam aka Detroit Crossing, his upcoming crossover movie.



Aami will feature a huge star cast including Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon, KPAC Lalitha, Indrans, Valsala Menon, etc., in the supporting roles. The movie, which is produced by Reel & Real Cinema, is expected to hit the theatres for Chirstmas 2017.