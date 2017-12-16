 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Bags A Major Award At IFFK 2017!

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film directed by Dileesh Pothen is undoubtedly one of the best movies of the year. The Fahadh Faasil starrer has remained in various cinema related discussions, ever since its day of release.

Interestingly, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was one among the Malayalam movies, which were screened at the 22nd edition of IFFK. The closing ceremony of IFFK 2017 was held in Thiruvananthapuram, yesterday (December 15, 2017).



The big news is that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has won a big award at the IFFK 2017. The film, directed by Dileesh Pothan won the prestigious NETPAC Award for the Best Malayalam Film.



Meanwhile, another Malayalam film Aedan, directed by Sanju Suredran won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film. The film-maker also won the Rajatha Chakoram for the Best Debut Director.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum did receive an overwhelming response in the festival, as well. The film, featuring Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles had emerged as a super success at the box office, as well.



Well, we hope that this will be just a beginning as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is expected to win a lot more from the upcoming big awards for the movies released in the year 2017.