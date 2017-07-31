 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: 30 Days Kerala Collections!

Fahadh Faasil's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been receiving some stunning reviews. The film, recently completed 1 month of its run in Kerala theatres and the film has had a glorious run, so far.

At the box office, the performance of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been phenomeneal. The film, directed by Dileesh Pothan has satisfied all sections of audiences and has earned the tag of a blockbuster.



Now, according to the latest trade reports, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has managed to fetch 16.4 Crores from its 30 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Well, with this box office collection, Thondimuthalum Driksaskhiyum can be tagged as one of the most profitable ventures of Mollywood in the recent times.



It is a fact that there has been a slight dip in the box office collections for the movie. The movie is also enjoying a good run in Bangalore, where Malayalam movies have a good demand now. The film has also released in GCC centres.



Now, it has to be seen whether Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum can bet the all time box office collection record of Maheshinte Prathikaram, which also came from the same team.