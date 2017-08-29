 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: 55 Days Kerala Collections

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the comical thriller which featured Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, has emerged as one of the most-appreciated films of the year. The Dileesh Pothan movie also earned a grand success at the box office.

The Fahadh Faasil movie is all set to touch the 18-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, when it completes the first two months of release. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, made a total gross collection of 17.81 Crores, within the first 55 days of its release.



The trade experts that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will surely succeed in crossing the prestigious 20-Crore mark, within its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The movie has already emerged as one of the biggest hits in Fahadh Faasil's career.



The Dileesh Pothan movie had made a decent opening, by collecting Rs. 1.51 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum crossed the 10-Crore mark, within the first 9 days of its release.



The Fahadh Faasil starrer has also been enjoying a great run at the outside Kerala and GCC releasing centres. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is expected to break the record of Maheshinte Prathikaaram, which was the first outing of the Fahadh-Dileesh duo.

