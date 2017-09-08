 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: 70 Days Kerala Collections

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the satirical comedy movie which marked the second association of Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan, is one of the biggest critical successes of the year. The movie has still been screened in various major cities of Kerala, even after 70 days of its release.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has also delivered an exceptional performance at the box office. The movie is all set to touch the 18-Crore mark at the Kerala box office when it is about to complete three months of its release.



Within the first 70 days of its release, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has made a total gross collection of 17.93 Crores, thus emerging as one of the biggest box office successes of the year. The movie thus became one of biggest solo hits in the career of its lead actor, Fahadh Faasil.



The trade experts that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will surely succeed in crossing the prestigious 20-Crore mark, within its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The Fahadh Faasil starrer has also been enjoying a great run at the outside Kerala and GCC releasing centres.

