 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the Fahadh Faasil starring satirical comedy is one of the most-appreciated Malayalam films of the year. The movie marked the second association of Fahadh Faasil with actor-director Dileesh Pothan, after Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

As per the latest reports, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has finally completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The movie has earned the blockbuster status, by crossing the 18-Crore mark at the box office within its lifetime run.



According to the trade experts, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has made a total gross collection of 18.08 Crores from the Kerala box office. Thus it has been confirmed that the Fahadh Faasil movie has definitely crossed the 22-Crore mark, at the worldwide box office.



So, it has also been confirmed that the movie thus became one of biggest solo hits in the career of its lead actor, Fahadh Faasil. The movie, which is scripted by journalist Sajeev Pazhoor had equally impressed the audiences and critics.



National Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu and Alencier Ley Lopex essayed the pivotal roles in the movie, which featured newcomer Nimisha Sajayan in the female lead. Rajeev Ravi is the director of photography. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is produced by the banner Urvashi Theatres.