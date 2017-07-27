 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Effect: 5 Things To Learn From The Success Of The Movie!

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan continues to remain the talk of the M'town. Despite the arrival of other big movies, the film industry experts and Malayalam film audiences are busy discussing the brilliance factors in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

In fact, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is racing ahead at the box office as well, with the figures soaring to newer heights, with each passing day. Going at this rate, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is expected to break the record of Fahadh Faasil's Maheshinte Prathikaram, which was also a product of the same team.



There are many things that we can learn from the glorious run of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Here, we take you through 5 of them, which should serve as textbook lessons to all aspiring film-makers.



1. Realistic Movies Can Earn Blockbuster Tags Well, there was a belief that out-and-out realistic movies don't get that necessary acceptance at the box office. As a result, film-makers resorted to certain overboard stuffs so as to satisfy the taste of the audiences.



But, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has shattered all that beliefs. This particular film, which is realistic in each and frame, proved that such movies can be entertaining as well and are worthy enough to earn the 'blockbuster tag' at the box office.

2. It Is Possible To Make Brilliant Works In A Short Theme Take a close look at the storyline of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and you would understand that it is crisp and precise. This full-length film rallies around that short theme and kudos to the writer and the director, for the brilliant execution.



The film, once again underlines the fact that a brilliant film doesn't always need a big theme, with twists and turns. What matters the most is the execution of a novel and fresh storyline.

3. Choose Actors According To the Demand Of The Script What was the major attraction of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum? Definitely, majority would say that the police station sequences were the ones that made the maximum impact. How did those sequences became so realistic?

Dileesh Pothan and team did hit the right chords by selecting real-life police officers to enact those roles. Most of them were new to the big screen, but they did full justice to their roles. And this shows, how important is to choose actors, according to the demand of the script.

4. A Film Is Not Just About Its Lead Hero & Heroine There was a time when Malayalam films rallied around its lead hero and heroine. But films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum are the ones that would take the industry forward in the right direction.



In fact, each and every character of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum holds due importance in the movie. Each character has been etched to perfection, which is a high point of the movie. The film is not about a hero and a heroine but about the character who travel through the storyline of the movie.

Spoonfeeding Is Not Necessary Always Spoonfeeding the audiences in such a way that the audiences are left with nothing to think, was a common style in Malayalam movies of the past. More or less, it was like underestimating the ability of audiences to understand the symbolic factors in movies.

But, in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, nothing much has been revealed about Fahadh Faasil's character in the film. But, there are certain instances in the film, which gives us some insights to the past of Fahadh's character in a symbolic way. In fact, such brilliant way of narration does a lot good to film rather than adopting spoonfeeding methods.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has broken many beliefs and misconceptions that prevailed in the industry. The Malayalam film industry and its film-makers have got a new lease of life with the movie. Success of movies like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will give a shot in the arm of young film-makers who are eager to experiment.