 »   »   » Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections!

Asif Ali's most recent release, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film, directed by Ratheish Kumar made its entry to the theatres on April 11, 2017 and is all set to complete its first week of run.

Despite the mixed reviews, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham had a good start at the box office, with the film fetching above 3 Crores on its opening weekend.



Now, according to the latest trade reports, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has fetched approximately 4.1 Crores from its 5 days of run in the Kerala theatres. If the reports are to be believed, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham is the best performing movie, among the releases of the previous week.



Well, the box office collections are decent enough for the movie and if it can continue in most of its releasing centres in the upcoming week, as well, the film can enter the league of the hits of this season.



Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has been given the tag of a complete comedy entertainer. The film has its script written by PS Rafeeque, who had scripted films like Nayakan, Amen etc.



Apart from Asif Ali, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Aparna Balamurali, Irshad, Rony etc., in important roles.