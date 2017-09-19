 »   »   » Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Box Office: Final Kerala Collections!

Asif Ali starrer Thrissivaperoor Kliptham was one among the major releases of the month of August. The film, directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar did hit the theatres amidst good expectations.

The songs and the teaser of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham did hit the the right chords with the audiences but the film, which was touted to be a clean entertainer couldn't satisfy all sections of the audiences alike.



Reportedly, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has ended its run in Kerala and according to the trade reports, the Asif Ali starrer has managed to fetch approximately 6.5 Crores in its final run.



With this box office collections, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham will have to settle in to the list of those movies, which have done an average performance at the box office, in this year, so far. The movie did get a decent start at the box office but the mixed reviews that the film received had affected the film, later on. Moreover, the flurry of new releases also reduced the film's chances to make it big at the box office



Thrissivaperoor Kliptham had an ensemble star cast and apart from Asif Ali, the film also featured Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Aparna Balamurali, Irshad, Rachana Narayanakutty etc., in important roles.