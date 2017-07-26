 »   »   » Tiyaan Box Office: 18 Days Kerala Collections

Tiyaan, the pan-Indian movie which features Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, hit the theatres on July 7, 2017. The movie, which is scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy, is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

When it completed the first 18 days of its release at the Kerala box office, Tiyaan has successfully crossed the 12-Crore mark. The movie made a total gross collection of Rs. 12.73 Crores, within the first 18 days of its release.



Tiyaan has witnessed a drastic drop in the collection post the first 10 days of its release. It is a fact that the movie has not been successful in impressing the common audiences, and the mixed reviews have affected its box office performance.



The Prithviraj-Indrajith made an excellent opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of Rs. 2.57 Crores on its release day. The movie made a total gross collection of 4.68 Crores, just within the first 2 days of its release.



Tiyaan successfully entered the 10-Crore club of Kerala box office just within the first 8 days of its release, by making a gross collection of 10.17 Crores. The outside Kerala collection report of the movie is yet to be revealed.