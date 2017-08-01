 »   »   » Tiyaan Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Tiyaan, the pan-Indian movie which features Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, was released amidst huge hype. However, the Jiyen Krishnakumar project, which is scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy has ended up as a box office failure.

When it completed the first 25 days of its release, Tiyaan has made a total gross collection of Rs. 12.93 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is undoubtedly a disappointing collection for the movie, which was made with a whopping budget of around 20 Crores.



According to the trade experts, the strictly mixed reviews has severely affected the box office performance of Tiyaan. Despite featuring a huge star cast and having extraordinary performances, the movie failed to create a mark in Mollywood.



The Prithviraj-Indrajith had made an excellent opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 2.57 Crores on its release day. Tiyaan successfully entered the 10-Crore club of Mollywood just within the first 8 days of its release, by making a gross collection of 10.17 Crores.



When it completed the first 18 days of its release at the Kerala box office, Tiyaan crossed the 12-Crore mark by making a total gross collection of 12.73 Crores. The movie has reportedly been removed from most of the major releasing centres in Kerala.