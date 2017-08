Tiyaan, the pan-Indian movie which hit the theatres on July 7, Friday, has finally completed its theatrical run. When it completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office, the Prithviraj-Indrajith movie has ended up as a flop.

According to the reports from the trade experts, Tiyaan has made a total gross collection of 12.95 Crores from the Kerala box office, within its life time run. It is undoubtedly a highly disappointing collection for the movie.