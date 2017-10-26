 »   »   » Tovino Thomas-Aashiq Abu's Mayanadhi Gets A Release Date!

Tovino Thomas, the talented young actor is joining hands with popular film-maker Aashiq Abu, for the first time in his career. Aashiq Abu is directing Tovino Thomas in his upcoming venture, which has been titled as Mayanadhi.

Recently, the director revealed the first look poster of Mayanadhi and officially announced the release date, through his official Facebook page. The movie, which is said to be a love story, will hit the theatres on December 22, as a Christmas release.



Reportedly, Mayanadhi depicts an intense love story in the backdrop of an urban city. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela fame Aishwarya Lekshmi essays the female lead opposite Tovino Thomas in the movie.



The team is yet to reveal the details about the character played by Tovino Thomas in the movie. According to the sources close to the project, Aishwarya Lekshmi is essaying the role of a Kochi-based IT professional.



Amal Neerad, the Cinematographer-director has penned the story of Mayanadhi, which is scripted by Syam Pushkaran-Dileesh Nair duo. Jayesh Mohan is the DOP. Rex Vijayan composes the music. Mayanadhi is jointly produced by OPM Dream Mill Cinemas and Amal Neerad Productions.