 »   »   » Tovino Thomas-Aashiq Abu Wrap Up Mayanadhi

Tovino Thomas, the versatile actor is joining hands with talented film-maker Aashiq Abu, for the first time in his career. The duo's first collaboration, which has been titled as Mayanadhi, is said to be a breezy romantic entertainer.

Aashiq Abu and Tovino Thomas finally wrapped up the shooting of Mayanadhi, recently. Director Aashiq announced the news through his official Facebook page recently and shared a group picture of the cast and crew members.



Mayanadhi, which depicts a love story in the backdrop of an urban city, features Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela fame Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. Reportedly, Aishwarya Lekshmi is essaying the role of a Kochi-based techie in the Aashiq Abu movie.



Tovino Thomas's character in the movie has been kept under the wraps. Tamil actor Harish Uthaman, who rose to fame through the movies Thani Oruvan, Rekka, Bhairavaa etc., appears as the main antagonist in Mayanadhi. Reportedly, Harish is playing a COP in the movie.



Cinematographer-director Amal Neerad has penned the story of Mayanadhi, which is scripted by Syam Pushkaran-Dileesh Nair duo. Jayesh Mohan is the DOP. Rex Vijayan composes the music. Mayanadhi is jointly produced by OPM Dream Mill Cinemas and Amal Neerad Productions.