 »   »   » Tovino Thomas Bags Yet Another Interesting Project!

Tovino Thomas is all set to scale new heights. The actor is all set to debut in Kollywood, as well, with the film Abhiyum Anuvum, which will reach the theatres in the month of September.

The young actor has some promising projects in Malayalam too, which are in various stages of production.

Reportedly, Tovino Thomas has signed yet another project, which will be helmed by Randu Penkuttikal fame Jeo Baby.

According to a report by Times Of India, Tovino Thomas will play the role of a village boy in his upcoming film, which is co-written by the director himself.

The film-maker opened up that this upcoming film will be in the lines of a travel movie and the film will be shot in various parts of the country. Reportedly, Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying a character named Blessy, who is a family man. Nothing much has been finalised about the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has two big releases in the line-up. Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum, is expected to hit the theatres in September. Similarly, the upcoming film Tharangam, produced by Dhanush will hit the theatres during the Pooja season.