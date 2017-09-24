 »   »   » HE IS GOING Places! Tovino Thomas Roped In For A Big Project!

Tovino Thomas, the news sensation of Mollywood is a busy man as he has commited a good number of promising projects. Recently, he had completed the shoot of his upcoming film Maayanadhi, helmed by Aashiq Abu.

Now, Tovino Thomas has been roped in for a real big project, that too in Kollywood. According to the latest reports, the young actor will be seen playing the main antagonist in Dhanush's upcoming film Maari 2, diercted by Balaji Mohan.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Tovino Thomas

The director himself took to Facebook to confirm the same. Maari 2, is the sequel to the Dhanush starrer Maari, which had hit the theatres in 2014.

Importantly, Maari 2 will be Tovino Thomas's second film in Tamil. He will be seen essaying the lead role in the bilingual moviw Abi & Anu, which is gearing up to hit the theatres.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas's next big release Tharangam, directed by Dominic Arun has been produced by Dhanush under the banner Wunderbar films.

Maradona, the actor's upcoming project in Malaayalam has also been bankrolled by Dhanush's Wunderbar films.The shoot of Maradona has already begun and the movie is being helmed by debutant Vishnu Narayanan.