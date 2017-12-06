 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Oru Kuprasidha Payyan Will Narrate A Mystery Tale!

Popular actor-turned-filmmaker Madhupal's third directorial venture will feature young actor Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The shoot of the film commenced on December 02, 2017 and the makers have titled the movie as Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

Oru Kuprasidha Payyan is the third directorial venture of Madhupal, after Thalappavu and Ozhimuri. Both of his previous movies had gained wide critical acclaim.

While speaking to Times Of India, director Madhupal revealed that the film is about a murder investigation. "The film is about a murder investigation. In our country, if one fine day, the police declare that someone is the culprit even without sufficient proof, the people are forced to believe it. So, any person can get framed for any crime these days and that's the thread we are trying to explore in the film.", he was qouted as saying to Times Of India.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, actress Nimisha Sajayan who made a grand entry to Mollywood with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will also be seen essaying a crucial role in Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

Reportedly, the makers are planning to shoot the second schedule of the film by the month of February. Nothing much has been revealed about Tovino Thomas's character in the film. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the works of his other projects.