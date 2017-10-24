 »   »   » Tovino Thomas To Replace Prithviraj In This Highly Awaited Movie!

Tovino Thomas, the young actor is definitely going places and he will soon be seen in Tamil and Telugu films. Meanwhile, the actor has some big and promising projects in Malayalam.

Interestingly, Tovino Thomas has bagged yet another big movie. Interestingly, the young actor has replaced none other than Prithviraj in this highly awaited movie.



According to the reports that are coming in, Tovino Thomas has been roped in to play an important role in the upcoming film Aami, which was initially supposed to be done by Prithviraj. Reportedly, Prithviraj had to back out of the project due to his busy schedule.



Aami, featuring Manju Warrier in the lead role is a biopic on the life of Madhavikutty aka Kamal Surayaa. Reportedly, Tovino Thomas will be seen playing an extended cameo in this upcoming film.



The shooting of Aami has been progressing in various schedules. Reportedly, one more schedule of shoot is to be completed and the shoot is expected to commence in the month of November.



The makers of Aami are planning to release the movie during the Christmas season. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas's next release in Malayalam is expected to be Aashiq Abu's Maayaanadhi.