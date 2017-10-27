 »   »   » Tovino Thomas Roped In For August Cinema’s Next!

Tovino Thomas, the new sensation of Mollywood is all set to have busy times ahead as the actor has committed a good number of promising projects.

Now, here is a big news regarding one of his upcoming projects. For this upcoming film, Tovino Thomas will join hands with August Cinema, the renowned production banner of Mollywood.

Reportedly, this venture will be directed by debut film-maker Felini. According to the reports that have come in, this Tovino Thomas starrer has been titled as Theevandi.

Theevandi, will have its script penned by writer Vini Viswa Lal, who had earlier penned the script for the movies Second Show and Koothara. Theevandi will also mark the third association of Vini Viswa Lal and Tovino Thomas after Koothara and Starring Pournami.

Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast and crew of the movie. Further details regarding the project are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, August Cinema's next film to hit the theatres will be Kali, directed by Najeem Koya. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas's next release is expected to be Maayanadi, directed by Aashiq Abu