 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Bilingual Movie: The Title & Poster Revealed!

Tovino Thomas, the latest young sensation of Mollyoowd, has had a good time, with back-to-back films of his, emerging out to be big successes at the box office.

It was earlier reported that Tovino Thomas would soon be seen in Tamil and his upcoming Tamil/Malayalam bilingual, will be a romantic tale.

Now, the makers of the film have officially revealed the title and the first poster of the movie. Interestingy, this upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer has been titled as Abi & Anu. Tovino Thomas himself took to Facebook to reveal the title and the first look poster of the movie.

Take a look at the poster of Abi & Anu..

Abi & Anu has been helmed by cinematographer-turned-director BR Vijayalakshmi. Popular actress Pia Bajpai, will be seen essaying the female lead role in this upcoming venture. It also has been revealed that Abi & Anu will hit the theatres on September 22, 2017.

It seems like Tovino Thomas has got a big vehicle to mark his arrival in the Tamil film industry. We wish him and the entire crew of the movie all the very best.