 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Theevandi: Here Are Some Interesting Details About The Movie!

It was recently that an announcement came regarding Tovino Thomas's upcoming film, which has been titled as Theevandi. The film, which will be directed by debutant film-maker Fellini T P is being bankrolled by popular production banner, August Cinema.

The team also had releases an interesting sample poster of Theevandi, which has left the audiences thinking about the genre of the film.



According to a report by Times Of India, this upcoming Tovino Thomas will be a political satire. The young actor will be seen playing a character named Bineesh, a jobless youth, who is a lazy guy in every aspects. According to the reports, the film will cover two time periods.



Reportedly, the team of Theevandi is planning to shoot the film in Payyoli. Popular actress Chandni Sreedharan, who was previously seen in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer CIA - Comrade In America will play the female lead role of the movie. Reportedly, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a government employee.



Apart from Tovino Thomas and Chandni Sreedharan, Theevandi also features Saiju Kurupp and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles. The script of Theevandi has been penned by Vini Viswalal who had earlier penned the script for movies like Second Show and Koothara. The makers are planning to begin the shoot of the film by mid-November.