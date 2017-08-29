 »   »   » Tovino Thomas All Set To Do A Suspense Thriller!

Offers are flowing in for Tovino Thomas, who is now one among the bankable young actors of the Malayalam film industry. The back-to-back successes of movies like Oru Mexican Aparatha and Godha, has definitely helped the actor to expand his fan base.

Now, Tovino Thomas has been roped in for yet another promising project, which will de directed by debutant Anuraj Manohar. This time the actor will be soon doing a suspens thriller.

According to the reports, Tovino Thomas will be seen playing the role of a youngster from a rural village in this yet-to-be-titled film. What happens when the character comes to Kochi and the events that follow form the crux of the story.

Popular production banner E4 Experiments will be producing this movie.This upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer has its script penned by Ratheesh Ravi, who has also scripted Mammootty's next major release, Pullikkaran Starra.

Interestingly, Anuraj Manohar, who will be helming this project, had worked as an associate to the popular film-maker Lijo Jose Pellissery. Rest of the cast and further details of this upcoming film are expected to be out in the coming days.