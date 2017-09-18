 »   »   » Tovino Thomas To Romance Ahaana Krishna

Tovino Thomas, the versatile actor is all set to romance young actress Ahaana Krishna. As per the latest reports, Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna are all set to pair up for the upcoming movie Luca, directed by newcomer Arun Bose.

The actor recently revealed the first look poster of Luca through his official Facebook page. Luca, which is said to be a romantic comedy, is jointly scripted by director Arun Bose and Mridul George. Nimish Ravi is the director of photography.

Sooraj S Kurup composes the songs and background score for Luca. The Tovino Thomas starrer, which is jointly produced by Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain for the banner Stories and Thoughts Productions, is expected to start rolling by mid-2018.

Tovino Thomas is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty, including actor Dhanush's Mollywood production debut Tharangam. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Aashiq Abu movie Mayaanadhi, which is said to be a love story.

Ahaana Krishna, on the other hand, is back to the industry after a short break with the recently released Nivin Pauly movie Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The actress appeared in the role of Sara Chacko in the movie, which is directed by newcomer Althaf Salim.