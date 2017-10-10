 »   »   » Udaharanam Sujatha Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Udaharanam Sujatha, Manju warrier's most recent release had graced the theatres during the Pooja season. The film, directed by debut film-maker Phantom Praveen did open to rave reviews upon its release.

The film has entered the second week of its run. Udaharanam Sujatha had a comparitively slower start in comparison with the other movies released during the Pooja season and the film went on to fetch 2.26 Scrores from its 5 days of run.



According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Udaharanam Sujatha has fetched approximately 3.11 Crores from its 10 days of run at the Kerala box office. Well, it is quite evident that there has been a slight drop in the box office collections of the movie.



Udaharanam Sujatha is doing a strong business in the city centres, especially at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie is expected to get a long run in the city centres and the multiplexes. At the same time, Udaharanam Sujatha had to face tight competitions from other films released during the Pooja season.



Manju Warrier plays the title role of Sujatha in the film. Udaharanam Sujatha is based on the Hindi movie Nil Battey Sannata which was later remade to Tamil as Amma Kanakku.