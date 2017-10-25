 »   »   » Udaharanam Sujatha Box Office: 23 Days Kerala Collections

Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha, which is the debut directorial venture of young film-maker Phantom Praveen, had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 as a Pooja release.

Udaharanam Sujatha, which is a remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi movie Nil Battey Sannatta, did open to extremely good reviews with the critics praising Manju Warrier's tremendous performance in the film.



But, the film had a comparitively slower start at the box office as it had to face tough competitions from other releases like Ramaleela, Tharangam, Sherlock Toms etc.



According to the reports, Udaharanam Sujatha has completed three week of its run in a decent number of centres and the reports suggest that Udaharanam Sujatha fetched approximately 4.79 Crores from its 23 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Well, it is an above average performance by the movie at the Kerala box office. At the same time, it has to be noted that the Manju Warrier centre has been doing a real good business in city centres and multiplexes.



Apart from Manju Warrier, Udaharanam Sujatha also features Nedumudi Venu, Mamtha Mohandas, Joju George etc., in important roles.