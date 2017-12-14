 »   »   » Udaharanam Sujatha Box Office: 73 Days Kerala Collections!

Udaharanam Sujatha, starring Manju Warrier in the lead role went on to bag the title of being one among the well-made movies of the year. The film, which narrated an inspirational tale launched yet another talented film-maker in the form of Phantom Praveen.

Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha had hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 as one among the four major releases of the Pooja season. The film, despite facing tight competitions from other releases, went on to etch a place for its own at the Kerala box office.



Meanwhile, the film is still running in a couple of centres in Kerala and read Udaharanam Sujatha box office report to know how much the film collected at the Kerala box office.



A Slow Start According to the trade reports, Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha did get a comparatively slower start with the film fetching approximately 76 lakhs from its first 2 days and later, the film gained pace.

1 Month Collections With the backing of the mazing positive reviews that the film received, Udaharanam Sujatha had a steady run in the later days. The film completed 1 month of its run in a decent number of theatres and crossed the 6-Crore mark in 1 month.

73 Days Kerala Collections Meanwhile, the film is still continuing its run in centres like Ernakulam and Thrissur. According to the trade reports that have come in, Udaharaam Sujatha has fetched approximately 8.09 Crores from its 73 days of run at the Kerala box office.

A Clean Hit Well, considering the quality of the film, it has to be said that the film deserved much more. Nevertheless, with decent box office collections, the movie has emerged as a clean hit at the box office.



Apart from Manju Warrier, Udaharanam Sujatha also features Anaswara Rajan, Joju George, Mamtha Mohandas, Nedumudi Venu, Alencier Ley Lopes etc., in important roles. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Amma Kanakku.