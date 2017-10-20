 »   »   » Unni Mukundan & Anoop Menon Back Together For A Film?

According to the reports that are coming in, Unni Mukundan is all set to team up with Kannan Thamarakkulam, with whom he previously worked in the multi-starrer movie Achayans, which emerged as a success at the box office.

Interestingly, in this upcoming venture, Unni Mukundan will also have the company of popular actor Anoop Menon and the movie is expected to mark the reunion of these two actors, after a short break.

Unni Mukundan and Anoop Menon have previously worked together in the films like I Love Me, D Company, Vikramadithyan etc. In Vikramadithyan, Anoop Menon and Unni Mukundan played father and son respectively and the movie emerged as a big success at the box office.

Reportedly, this upcoming film Kannan Thamarakulam is still in its discussion stages. Importantly, the makers of the film are also trying to rope in popular actress Wamiqa Gabbi as the leading lady. The actress had made her entry to Mollywood with the film Godha.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan will be next seen in the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece. On the other hand, Anoop Menon's next release will be Aami, directed by Kamal.