 »   »   » LIKE A BOSS! Unni Mukundan Gives It Back In Style!

Unni Mukundan is one among the young actors of Mollywood, who enjoys a huge female fan following. The young actor could definitely be tagged as one among the most eligible bachelors in Kerala.

Recently, there were certain fake reports doing the rounds regarding Unni Mukundan's love life. Gossips started popping that Unni Mukundan had a love failure in the past.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Unni Mukundan

Now, Unni Mukundan, who is quite active on social media has retorted to all these reports, in an interesting manner. For a clarification, he came out with a Facebook post, with its content similar to the excerpts from an interview.

When Unni Mukundan was asked about his wedding by a reporter, and the actor came up with an answer which read as 'Girls of my age are mostly married' and the misinterpretation of the reporter paved way for all the news regarding the actor's love failure. The actor also shared a screenshot of the fake reports that are doing the rounds.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Unni Mukundan..

Well, that was a rather interesting way to to give back to all those who are twisting the words and spreading fake news about the actor.