 »   »   » Updates On Mohanlal's Randamoozham, Mammootty's Big Project & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal's Randamoozham, which will feature the complete actor in the role of Bhima, is definitely gearing up to be the prestigious project of the Malayalam film industry. Such is the magnitude of this project, which is expected to take Malayalam cinema to a global level.

This Mohanlal starrer will be helmed by V A Shrikumar Menon with a solid script penned by none other than MT Vasudevan Nair. Some latest details about Mohanlal's Randamoozham are the talk of the M'town.



Apart from the news regarding Mohanlal's Randamoozham, an announcement of a big project of Megastar Mammootty also made it to the headlines in the past week. Keep scrolling down to know more about all these and other major Mollywood news of the week.



Some New Details About Randamoozham Here are a few details about Mohanlal's Randamoozham, revealed by writer MT Vasudevan Nair in a recent interview given to Manorama annual issue. According to the writer, the duration of the entire film will be 5 hours and 20 minutes.

The veteran writer also stated that it took close to 7 months for the completion of the script and confirmed that no elements have been added in the script to make it more cinematic. He also affirmed that no important sequences from the original book have been removed for the script.

Mammootty & Tovino Thomas To Join Hands Mammootty & Tovino Thomas are all set to team up for an upcoming film, which will be helmed by none other than young film-maker Basil Joseph. Reportedly, this upcoming film will have its script penned by Unni R. This yet-to-be-titled film will be a big budget venture and a travel-adventure movie.

Dulquer Salmaan's Big Achievement Dulquer Salmaan is the numero uno, as far as the fan base among the young actors of Mollywood is considered. Now, the young actor of Mollywood has achieved something really big. His official page has crossed 5 Million Likes and he has become the first ever male celebrity from Mollywood to achieve the same.

Anjali To Make A Comeback To Mollywood Popular South Indian actress is gearing up for a comeback to Mollywood, after a gap of 7 years. She will be next seen in the movie Rosapoo, featuring Biju Menon in the lead role. In this upcoming film, she will be seen essaying a character who is half Tamilian and half Kannadiga.

An Update On Dulquer Salmaan-Lal Jose Movie Lal Jose had announced a project named Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. But, the film got postponed because of the busy schedule of both the actor and the film-maker. Now, according to the reports that have come in Oru Bhayankara Kamukan might go on floors by the month of October.

Divya Pillai In Mammootty's Masterpiece Mammootty's Masterpiece, which is expected to be the big release of the upcoming Pooja season is growing big with each passing day. The film has a stellar cast in it comprising of some big names of the South Indian film industry. Now, if reports are to be believed, Oozham fame Divya Pillai has also joined the cast of the movie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa etc., will also be a part of this movie.



Most recently, team Masterpiece had come up with the first official poster of the movie. Meanwhile, the shooting of the Mammootty starrer is currently progressing. The film, directed by Ajai Vasudev, is expected to be a high voltage mass entertainer.