Varnyathil Aashanka, which hit the theatres on August 4, has been receiving positive reviews from all over. But, the movie which features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is delivering an average performance at the box office.

The movie, which is directed by actor-director Sidharth Bharathan, has crossed the 5-Crore mark at the box office when it completed the first 10 days at the releasing centres. Varnyathil Aashanka has made a total collection of 5.16 Crores within the first 10 days.



Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections Photo Credit: Varnyathil_Aashanka

It is a disappointing collection for the movie, which has been receiving great responses from the movie lovers and critics. Varnyathil Aashanka cannot earn the attention of the mass audiences, due to the lack of pre-release hype.



Varnyathil Aashanka made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total collection of 1.28 Crores within the first two days of its release. The Kunchacko Boban starrer made a total gross collection of 2.11 Crores, when it completed the first weekend (3 days) of release.



When it completed the first week at the Kerala box office, Varnyathil Aashanka succeeded in crossing the 4-Crore mark, by collecting 4.16 Crores. The outside India gross collections are expected to be revealed soon.

