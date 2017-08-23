 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Sidharth Bharath directed satirical comedy, was released on August 4, 2014. The movie, which features Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the central roles, has been receiving positive reviews from all over.

However, Varnyathil Aashanka has been delivering a strictly average performance at the box office, when it completed the first two weeks of its release. The movie managed to cross the 6-Crore mark, within the first 15 days.

When it completed 15 days of release, Varnyathil Aashanka made a total gross collection of 6.3 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is not an impressive box office figure for the movie, which has impressed both the movie lovers and critics.