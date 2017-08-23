 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Sidharth Bharath directed satirical comedy, was released on August 4, 2014. The movie, which features Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the central roles, has been receiving positive reviews from all over.

However, Varnyathil Aashanka has been delivering a strictly average performance at the box office, when it completed the first two weeks of its release. The movie managed to cross the 6-Crore mark, within the first 15 days.



When it completed 15 days of release, Varnyathil Aashanka made a total gross collection of 6.3 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is not an impressive box office figure for the movie, which has impressed both the movie lovers and critics.



Varnyathil Aashanka made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total collection of 1.28 Crores within the first two days of its release. The Kunchacko Boban starrer made a total gross collection of 2.11 Crores, when it completed the first weekend (3 days) of release.



The movie crossed the 5-Crore mark at the box office when it completed the first 10 days at the releasing centres. The outside India gross collections of Varnyathil Aashanka are expected to be revealed soon.