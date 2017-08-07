 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Sidharth Bharathan movie which features Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, etc., in the main roles, hit the theatres on August 4, Friday. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from all over.

Reportedly, Varnyathil Aashanka has been delivering an average performance at the Kerala box office. According to the reports of trade experts, the movie has made a total gross collection of 1.28 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 2 days.



It is not a highly impressive box office figure for the movie, which features stars like Kunchacko Boban, and has been receiving excellent reviews. The word of mouth publicity is expected to help Varnyathil Aashanka, to deliver a better box office performance.



Varnyathil Aashanka, which is an out-and-out satirical comedy, is the third directorial venture of actor-director Sidharth Bharathan. The young film-maker made a great comeback to Mollywood after a fatal accident, with the Kunchacko Boban movie.



Along with Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod, Rachana Narayanankutty, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan, Devi Ajith, Tini Tom, Sunil Sugatha, Jayaraj Warrier, etc., have essayed the pivotal roles. in Varnyathil Aashanka.