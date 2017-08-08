 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 3 Days (First Weekend) Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the satirical comedy movie which features Kunchacko Boban, National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, etc., in the lead roles, has been receiving excellent reviews from both the audiences and critics.

The Sidharth Bharathan-directed movie is now performing pretty well at the box office as well. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Varnyathil Aashanka has finally crossed the 2-Crore mark the Kerala box office, when it completed the first weekend of release.



Reportedly, Varnyathil Aashanka has made a total gross collection of 2.11 Crores, when it completed the first weekend (3 days) of release. The movie has collected Rs. 83 Lakhs from the Kerala box office, on the third day alone.



The Kunchacko Boban movie made a moderate opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total collection of 1.28 Crores within the first two days of its release. It was not an impressive box office figure for the movie, which features a great star cast and has been receiving excellent reviews.



However, there was a visible increase in the collection from the third day (Sunday) of release. he word of mouth publicity is expected to help Varnyathil Aashanka, to deliver a better performance at the box office.

