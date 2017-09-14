 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 40 Days Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the satirical comedy movie which marked the first collaboration of Kunchacko Boban and actor-director Sidharth Bharathan, hit the theatres on August 4. The movie has earned positive reviews from both the audiences and critics.

When it completed the first 40 days of its release, Varnyathil Aashanka has successfully crossed the 7-Crore mark at the box office. According to the trade expert reports, the Kunchacko Boban movie has made a total gross collection of 7.01 Crores, within the first 40 days.



Thus, Varnyathil Aashanka has finally earned a hit tag at the box office. The movie, which marked the comeback of Sidharth Bharathan, is still running successfully in about 25 screens all over Kerala, despite the releases of Onam movies.



According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, the total collections of Varnyathil Aashanka has already crossed the 10-Crore mark, while considering the worldwide box office. The detailed box office report is expected to be revealed soon.



Even though it has impressed the movie lovers and critics, Varnyathil Aashanka couldn't make a great impact among the masses. The lack of effective promotions and less social media hype has resulted in the lukewarm response received by the Kunchakco Boban movie.

