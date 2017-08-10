 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the satirical comedy which was released on August 4, has been highly positive reviews from all over. However, the Kunchacko Boban starrer directed by Sidharth Bharathan is delivering a moderate performance at the box office.

When it completed the first 5 days at the Kerala box office, Varnyathil Aashanka has made a total gross collection of 3.47 Crores. It is undoubtedly an average collection for the movie, which has been widely appreciated by both the audiences and critics.



Varnyathil Aashanka made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total collection of 1.28 Crores within the first two days of its release. However, there was a visible increase in the collection from the third day (Sunday) of release.



The Kunchacko Boban starrer made a total gross collection of 2.11 Crores, when it completed the first weekend (3 days) of release. The movie has collected Rs. 83 Lakhs from the Kerala box office, on the third day alone.



Varnyathil Aashanka, which also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan Achari, Chemban Vinod Jose, etc., in the pivotal roles, is scripted by Thrissur Gopalji. The movie is produced by Aashiq Usman, for Aashiq Usman Productions.