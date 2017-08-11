 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: First Week Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Kunchacko Boban starring satirical comedy, which is directed by actor-director Sidharth Bharathan, was released on July 4, Friday. When it completed the first week at theatres, Varnyathil Aashanka has been receiving positive reviews.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Kunchacko Boban movie has crossed the 4-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, within the first week. The movie has made a total gross collection of 4.16 Crores, within the first 7 days of its release.



It is not a highly impressive collection for the movie, which features a huge star cast including Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Chemban Vinod Jose, etc., in the lead roles, and has been receiving highly positive reviews.



Varnyathil Aashanka made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total collection of 1.28 Crores within the first two days of its release. But there was a slight increase in the collections on the third day of release, which was a Sunday.



The movie marked the comeback of Sidharth Bharathan into the film industry, after the fatal accident which happened in 2016. The outside Kerala box office collection report of Varnyathil Aashanka is expected to be revealed soon.