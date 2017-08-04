 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka: Interesting Facts About The Movie!

Varnyathil Aashanka is all set to kick-start the month of August in style. The film, which is the third directorial venture of Sidharth Bharathan has made a grand release in the theatres today (August 4, 2017).
Featuring Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose etc., in the lead roles, Varnyathil Aashanka ranks high on expectations. Thanks to the highly captivating trailer of the movie, which was well-appreciated by all sections of the audiences.
Varnyathil Aashanka has its script penned by Thrissur Gopalji, who is well-renowned theatre writer and director. The audiences are expecting a good entertaining ride from Varnyathil Aashanka.
Well, Siddharth Bharathan's previous directorial venture Chandrettan Evideya was a success at the box office and it earned a good reputation for the sensible film-maker in him. On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban has had a fantastic, year so far, which started off with the blockbuster movie Take Off.
Can both Siddharth Bharathan and Kunchacko Boban keep up their good work from the past with Varnyathil Aashanka? To get the answer, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Varnyathil Aashanka.
Also, keep reading to know some interesting facts about Varnyathil Aashanka..
Kunchacko Boban's Special Character
Kunchacko Boban will be seen essaying a very interesting character named Kavta Sivan in the movie. Reportedly, Sivan has some special characteristics and importantly, this particular character never smiles. Well, that is something interesting to watch out for.
Yet Another Film Based On Thrissur District
Varnyathil Aashanka has its story set against the backdrop of Thrissur district. Most of the characters in the film will be heard mouthing dialogues with Thrissur dialect. Kunchacko Boban is once again trying his hands on the Thrissur dialect, with the previous one being Jamnapyari, in which he played the role of an auto-rickshaw driver.
Aashiq Usman & Sidharth Bharathan Team
Varnyathil Aashanka marks the second association of producer Aashiq Usman and director Sidharth Bharathan. Earlier, Sidharth Bharathan's Chandrettan Evideya too had the presence of Aashiq Usman as one of the producers.
Not A Single Hero Subject
Reportedly, Varnyathil Aashanka is not a single hero subject and Kunchacko Boban is not the sole hero of the movie. Reportedly, the story of the film revolves around the characters played by Kunchacko Boban, Suraj venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manikandan Achari, Shine Tom Chacko and each of them essays equally important roles in the movie.