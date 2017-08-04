 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka: Interesting Facts About The Movie!

Varnyathil Aashanka is all set to kick-start the month of August in style. The film, which is the third directorial venture of Sidharth Bharathan has made a grand release in the theatres today (August 4, 2017).

Featuring Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose etc., in the lead roles, Varnyathil Aashanka ranks high on expectations. Thanks to the highly captivating trailer of the movie, which was well-appreciated by all sections of the audiences.



Varnyathil Aashanka has its script penned by Thrissur Gopalji, who is well-renowned theatre writer and director. The audiences are expecting a good entertaining ride from Varnyathil Aashanka.



Well, Siddharth Bharathan's previous directorial venture Chandrettan Evideya was a success at the box office and it earned a good reputation for the sensible film-maker in him. On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban has had a fantastic, year so far, which started off with the blockbuster movie Take Off.



Can both Siddharth Bharathan and Kunchacko Boban keep up their good work from the past with Varnyathil Aashanka? To get the answer, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Varnyathil Aashanka.



Also, keep reading to know some interesting facts about Varnyathil Aashanka..

