 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka: When Kunchacko Boban Went The Extra Mile For The Movie!

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Malayalam film, which hit the theatres on August 4, 2017 has been receiving some great reviews, upon its release.

The film, directed by Sidharth Bharathan, features Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan Achari in the lead roles.



Varnyathil Aashanka, is a perfect social satire with a good amount of realistic elements. Within a brief span,audiences have started talking about the realistic quotient in the movie.



There is one such scene in Varnyathil Aashanka, wherein which Kunchacko Boban falls from a bike, after a coconut is pelted at him. All those who have watched the film from the theatres would understand how well that particular scene has been showcased in the movie.



Now, the audiences have got to know about the effort that Kunchacko Boban had put in for the perfection of the scene. A making video of that particular scene from Varnyathil Aashanka is doing the rounds on social media, praising Kunchacko Boban and team for the effort.

