 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka: When Kunchacko Boban Went The Extra Mile For The Movie!

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Malayalam film, which hit the theatres on August 4, 2017 has been receiving some great reviews, upon its release.
The film, directed by Sidharth Bharathan, features Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan Achari in the lead roles.
Varnyathil Aashanka, is a perfect social satire with a good amount of realistic elements. Within a brief span,audiences have started talking about the realistic quotient in the movie.
There is one such scene in Varnyathil Aashanka, wherein which Kunchacko Boban falls from a bike, after a coconut is pelted at him. All those who have watched the film from the theatres would understand how well that particular scene has been showcased in the movie.
Now, the audiences have got to know about the effort that Kunchacko Boban had put in for the perfection of the scene. A making video of that particular scene from Varnyathil Aashanka is doing the rounds on social media, praising Kunchacko Boban and team for the effort.
Kunchacko Boban's Facebook Post
Kunchacko Boban took to Facebook to reveal the behind the scene video of that particular scene. The video reveals that a coconut was actually pelted at him, for the perfection of the scene.
A Huge Round Of Applause
All those who have watched the video would understand the risk element in the scene. Being a perfectionist, Kunchacko Boban dared to do the scene in real without the help of any dupe and kudos to him for that. After the filming of the scene, the entire crew gave a huge round of applause for the actor.
Kunchacko Boban's Role In Varnyathil Aashanka
Kunchacko Boban plays a character named Kavtta Shivan in the movie. Shivan is a local thief and has some peculiar characteristics. It is one such character, he hasn't done in the past. In fact, the actor has been receiving a lot of praises for his performance in the film.