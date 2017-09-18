 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Sidharth Bharathan directed satirical comedy, which was released on August 4, has finally completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The movie, which features Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, has earned the average hit tag, within its lifetime run.

As per the latest reports from the trade analysts. Varnyathil Aashanka has crossed the 7-Crore mark at the Kerala box office when it completed its lifetime run. According to the reports, the Kunchacko Boban movie has made a total gross collection of 7.02 Crores from the Kerala box office.

