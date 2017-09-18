 »   »   » Varnyathil Aashanka Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Varnyathil Aashanka, the Sidharth Bharathan directed satirical comedy, which was released on August 4, has finally completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office. The movie, which features Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, has earned the average hit tag, within its lifetime run.

As per the latest reports from the trade analysts. Varnyathil Aashanka has crossed the 7-Crore mark at the Kerala box office when it completed its lifetime run. According to the reports, the Kunchacko Boban movie has made a total gross collection of 7.02 Crores from the Kerala box office.



If the reports are to be believed, the total collections of Varnyathil Aashanka have already crossed the 10-Crore mark, while considering the worldwide box office. The detailed box office report of the Kunchacko Boban movie is expected to be revealed soon.



Even though Varnyathil Aashanka has impressed the movie lovers and critics, the movie couldn't make a great impact among the mass audiences. The lack of effective promotions and less social media hype has resulted in the lukewarm response received by the Kunchakco Boban-Sidharth Bharathan movie.