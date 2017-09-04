 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: 3 Days Kerala Collections

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the much-awaited family entertainer which features Mohanlal in the lead role hit the theaters on 31st August, Thursday. Velipadinte Pusthakam marked the first collaboration of Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam movie industry, with the hitmaker Lal Jose.
However, the movie, which was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated Malayalam projects of 2019. Sadly, Velipadinte Pusthakam turned out to be a strictly average affair for the movie lovers and critics, who were expecting the Mohanlal-Lal Jose combo create wonders on silver screen.
The movie, which was expected to be a flawless entertainer, has been receiving mixed reviews from all over. As per the latest reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam has been delivering a decent performance at the Kerala box office, despite the release of other much-awaited Onam movies.
Read the 3 days Kerala box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam, here....
Three Days Kerala Collections
As per the reports from the trade experts, Velipadinte Pusthakam successfully entered the 5-Crore club, within the first 3 days of its release. The movie has made a total gross collection of 5.21 Crores within the first 3 days.
The Second & Thrid Day Collections
The Mohanlal-Lal Jose movie has made a total gross collection of 2.18 Crores within the second and third days of its release.
Day 1 Kerala Collections
According to the trade analysts, Velipadinte Pusthakam has made an above average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of 3.03 Crores.
The Mixed Reviews
The trade experts suggest that the mixed reviews have definitely affected the box office performance of Velipadinte Pusthakam. The releases of other Onam movies have also affected the box office performance of the Mohanlal movie.