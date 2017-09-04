 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: 3 Days Kerala Collections

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the much-awaited family entertainer which features Mohanlal in the lead role hit the theaters on 31st August, Thursday. Velipadinte Pusthakam marked the first collaboration of Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam movie industry, with the hitmaker Lal Jose.

However, the movie, which was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated Malayalam projects of 2019. Sadly, Velipadinte Pusthakam turned out to be a strictly average affair for the movie lovers and critics, who were expecting the Mohanlal-Lal Jose combo create wonders on silver screen.

The movie, which was expected to be a flawless entertainer, has been receiving mixed reviews from all over. As per the latest reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam has been delivering a decent performance at the Kerala box office, despite the release of other much-awaited Onam movies.

Read the 3 days Kerala box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam, here....