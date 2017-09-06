 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the first collaboration of Mohanlal-Lal Jose duo hit the theatres on August 31, Thursday. Even though the huge expectations were high over the Mohanlal-Lal Jose combo, Velipadinte Pusthakam ended up as a strictly average affair.

However, the latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the mixed reviews have not affected the box office performance of the movie. Velipadinte Pusthakam has been delivering an impressive performance at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.



Scroll down for the 5 days Kerala box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam....



Day 1 Kerala Collections According to the trade analysts, Velipadinte Pusthakam has made an above average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of 3.03 Crores.

Three Days Collections Velipadinte Pusthakam successfully entered the 5-Crore club, within the first 3 days of its release. The movie has made a total gross collection of 5.21 Crores within the first 3 days. The Fourth & Fifth Day Collections As per the reports, The Mohanlal movie has made a total gross collection of 2.13 Crores from the Kerala box office, on the fourth and fifth days of its release, together.

Five Days Kerala Collections Thus, Velipadinte Pusthakam has made a total gross collection of 7.34 Crores from the Kerala box office, when it completed the first 5 days of its release.

First Weekend Collections Thus, it has been confirmed that the Mohanlal movie has crossed the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, within the first weekend of its release.

Onam Week Winner Thus, Velipadinte Pusthakam has emerged as the highest grosser of this Onam week, despite receiving mixed reviews. However, we will have to wait a little more to know the winner among the Onam releases.



Velipadinte Pusthakam features Anna Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress as the female lead opposite Mohanlal. Salim Kumar, Anoop Menon, Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar, Aanandam fame Arun Kurian, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Benny P Nayarambalam has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Vishnu Sarma is the director of photography. The songs and background score are composed by Shaan Rahman. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

