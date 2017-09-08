 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: 8 Days Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, directed by Lal Jose marked the first association of the actor and the director. Rightly, the movie came in amidst huge expectations and the film went on to get one of the biggest releases of the Onam season.

Velipadinte Pusthakam, which hit the theatres on August 31, 2017, did open to mixed reviews at the theatres. But still, the film managed to draw crowds to the theatres, during the long weekend.



The movie, which has completed 8 days of its run in the theatres, is doing a decent business at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. Read on to know how much Velipadinte Pusthakam collected from the Kochi multiplexes..

