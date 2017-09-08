 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: 8 Days Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: 8 Days Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Posted By:
Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, directed by Lal Jose marked the first association of the actor and the director. Rightly, the movie came in amidst huge expectations and the film went on to get one of the biggest releases of the Onam season.

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Velipadinte Pusthakam, which hit the theatres on August 31, 2017, did open to mixed reviews at the theatres. But still, the film managed to draw crowds to the theatres, during the long weekend.

The movie, which has completed 8 days of its run in the theatres, is doing a decent business at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. Read on to know how much Velipadinte Pusthakam collected from the Kochi multiplexes..

According to a report by Forum Keralam, Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has completed 8 days of run in the Kochi multiplexes, has gone on to fetch approximately 46.27 Lakhs from its first week of run.

Importantly, Velipadinte Pusthakam did get a grand opening at the Kochi multiplexes, with good advance booking. The film fetched 14.51 Lakhs on its opening day, which was pretty impressive.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam


But after the first day, there was a slight decline in the box office collections, due to the mixed reviews. From its 4 days long weekend, the movie managed to fetch approximately 31.03 Lakhs.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

It is a fact that there has been a considerable drop in the collections, especially in the weekdays. The movie has 16 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes and it has to be seen how well the movie will perform during this weekend.

According to the reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam is doing a grand business in the theatres. Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the film took to Facebook to officially reveal that the movie fetched above 11.48 Crores from its 6 days of run in the theatres.

Story first published: Friday, September 8, 2017, 18:04 [IST]
