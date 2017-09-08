 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: 8 Days Collections At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, directed by Lal Jose marked the first association of the actor and the director. Rightly, the movie came in amidst huge expectations and the film went on to get one of the biggest releases of the Onam season.
Velipadinte Pusthakam, which hit the theatres on August 31, 2017, did open to mixed reviews at the theatres. But still, the film managed to draw crowds to the theatres, during the long weekend.
The movie, which has completed 8 days of its run in the theatres, is doing a decent business at the Kochi multiplexes, as well. Read on to know how much Velipadinte Pusthakam collected from the Kochi multiplexes..
8 Days Collections Of Velipadinte Pusthakam
According to a report by Forum Keralam, Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has completed 8 days of run in the Kochi multiplexes, has gone on to fetch approximately 46.27 Lakhs from its first week of run.
How Good Was The Opening Of The Movie?
Importantly, Velipadinte Pusthakam did get a grand opening at the Kochi multiplexes, with good advance booking. The film fetched 14.51 Lakhs on its opening day, which was pretty impressive.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
First Weekend Collections
But after the first day, there was a slight decline in the box office collections, due to the mixed reviews. From its 4 days long weekend, the movie managed to fetch approximately 31.03 Lakhs.
The Way Ahead
It is a fact that there has been a considerable drop in the collections, especially in the weekdays. The movie has 16 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes and it has to be seen how well the movie will perform during this weekend.